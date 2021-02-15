ActiveCampaign Furthers Commitment To Customer Success By Bringing Together 500 Automation Recipes With 125 New Email Design Templates

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has added 70 email templates that are ready for predictive content to its library, reaching 125+ total templates. By enhancing the quantity and quality of these templates, alongside the company's 500+ automation recipes and Predictive Recipes functionality, ActiveCampaign is fulfilling its Customer Success Commitment to provide the most value, service and trust to its over 130,000 customers.

These new designs enable businesses of all sizes to maintain a modern brand aesthetic in their marketing, thus positioning them as leaders in their industries. Templates range in aesthetic type to communication type to fit any business' unique needs and style, including deal/offer, cart abandonment, newsletter and event templates.

ActiveCampaign also commits to adding automation recipes and email templates to its library on a continual basis. Future recipes and templates will include customer lifecycle activities such as contest, product feedback and loyalty programs.

Additional benefits of these updated templates include:

Full lifecycle automation : By pairing these templates with ActiveCampaign's 500+ automation recipes, users can unlock the power of full customer lifecycle automation.

: By pairing these templates with ActiveCampaign's 500+ automation recipes, users can unlock the power of full customer lifecycle automation. Customizable : Templates are customizable to any brand by simply swapping out colors, fonts and images.

: Templates are customizable to any brand by simply swapping out colors, fonts and images. Predictive and conditional content : A full team of designers and developers have designed, built, coded and QA'd the designs to display properly across devices, meaning marketers can rest assured that emails will make it to inboxes the way intended and focus more on the content.

: A full team of designers and developers have designed, built, coded and QA'd the designs to display properly across devices, meaning marketers can rest assured that emails will make it to inboxes the way intended and focus more on the content. Easy to use: Unlike other email templates on the market, ActiveCampaign templates do not require technical expertise to implement. Anyone can customize these templates to their brand in a few clicks with our drag and drop tools.

"Everything we do, from our product development to the efforts of our support team to introducing new automation recipes comes, from our commitment to helping our customers succeed," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "These email template enhancements are a perfect example of that drive to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to create amazing customer experiences at scale."

During the most recent company-wide hackathon, a group of ActiveCampaign employees came together to support customers wanting more templates to meet their unique needs by use case and industry. This demonstrates that all of ActiveCampaign's 750+ employees continually hunt for solutions to customer pain points and provide even greater value.

"As a growing team one of the things we think about is how can we build better processes, and that's really important to us," Casey Hill, head of growth at Bonjoro . "What's cool is that we've gotten to a point where ActiveCampaign has become a part of our marketing processes, which dramatically increases our marketing efficiency. Our marketing team can just jump in there, change the gears, and go."

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 130,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

