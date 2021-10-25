ActiveCampaign Cements Its Place As A Top SaaS Employer, Named To Numerous 2021 Best Places To Work And Leadership Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has established itself as a global leading employer with recognition for its culture, benefits, DEI initiatives and leadership across multiple regions in 2021. Some of the most recent recognitions include the Australia Great Places to Work certification, Quartz Best Workplaces for Remote Employees and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest .

ActiveCampaign has maintained its award-winning culture while adding over 300 employees to date in 2021. This can be attributed to ActiveCampaign's leadership, culture, and comprehensive benefits. The company offers a dynamic package of total perks and benefits to attract and retain talent. Some of the most recent new additions to this package include company equity for all employees and a month-long sabbatical after five years of employment.

ActiveCampaign focuses on benefits that not only enable growth in careers, but ensure employees remain happy and healthy outside of work. Through their inclusive community, ActiveCampaign employees enjoy open paid time off, flexible work from home policies, pet insurance, generous parental leave benefits and access to Stork. Employees also have access to events and outside speakers through programming from its employee resource groups (ERGs) and volunteer together through its philanthropic arm, ActiveImpact. With an emphasis on mental health, ActiveCampaign also offers access to virtual therapy, a premium subscription to the Calm App, on-demand wellness resources, professional coaching and company-wide mental health days.

Additional highlights from ActiveCampaign's 2021 best workplace and leadership awards, listed below:

VandeBoom is discussing his purpose-first take on business and leadership on November 3 at 1pm CT as part of a panel with leaders from some of Chicago tech's finest. Register for the free virtual event here .

Constantly growing, ActiveCampaign has hubs in Chicago, Indianapolis, Dublin, Sydney, and a presence in Brazil. It also offers full-time remote opportunities across the world. ActiveCampaign is currently hiring over 100 open positions across departments and regions.

Supporting Quotes:

"We're continually driving to support more businesses around the world to grow their companies, and we couldn't do that without top talent," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "One of our secrets to our ongoing growth is creating an environment where employees can bring their whole selves to work because that's when, we believe, they will produce their best work. Creating a culture and offering benefits and leadership that support that culture is a critical step to building that environment."

"I recently joined ActiveCampaign and decided to make the transition because of the strong leadership, career growth opportunities and inclusive company culture," said Javier Delgado, Customer Onboarding Specialist at ActiveCampaign. "Even while working remotely, ActiveCampaign has felt like a home to me with the programming and community our ERGs provide. For example, ActivelyLatinx just hosted several outside speakers, a Peloton bike ride and Latinx history education for Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month."

"As a four-year customer with ActiveCampaign I have worked with so many great people, all who genuinely want the best for my company," said Kevin LaManna, principal for digital agency Monday Loves You . "It is clear that ActiveCampaign's great customer support stems from the employees' talent and retention. Congratulations on the ongoing growth, well deserved!"

"It is important to always think about how you can grow your business. ActiveCampaign has been able to successfully do so by emphasizing their international presence and employee success," said Yujin Yeoh, founder of Automate Online . "We are proud to be partners with ActiveCampaign because of their company culture and values."

Learn More:

About ActiveCampaign:

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

Contact: Amy Dardinger, adardinger@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-cements-its-place-as-a-top-saas-employer-named-to-numerous-2021-best-places-to-work-and-leadership-awards-301407047.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign