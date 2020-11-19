Active Space Debris Removal Market - Global Forecast To 2030: Increasing Amount Of Space Debris / Regulations From International Associations / Increasing Investment In Space Tourism

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Space Debris Removal Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Space Debris Removal Techniques, Mode of Operation, Autonomy, Debris-Size, and Orbit - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report...

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Space Debris Removal Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Space Debris Removal Techniques, Mode of Operation, Autonomy, Debris-Size, and Orbit - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The active space debris removal industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 27.66% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030 with a share of 61.43%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2030 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.

The active space debris removal market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising debris threat on space assets. Several government agencies and non-profit organizations and associations have started drafting policies and regulations to prevent companies from increasing the debris objects in the orbit.

Scope of the Global Active Space Debris Removal Market

The active space debris removal market research provides the market information for segmentation such as classification of the debris particles based on their size and the orbit, as well as the removal technique of contact and contactless methods. The market analysis examines the debris removal market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Active Space Debris Removal Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the debris removal industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for the debris removal covering various segments, products, applications, and regions. The size range included 1mm-10mm, 10mm-100mm, and greater than 100mm. The orbits were classified into Low Earth Orbit, Middle Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Orbit. The market is further segmented into four contact methods to capture the debris, namely the robotic arm, tethers, net, and harpoon. A brief description of contactless methods such as lasers and ion beam shepherd method were explained in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Active Space Debris Removal: Overview1.1.1.1 Timeline: Evolution of the Space Debris Industry1.1.2 Ecosystem Participants1.1.3 Futuristic Trends for Space Debris Tracking1.1.3.1 Space Traffic Management1.1.3.2 Space Situational Awareness1.1.3.3 Space Surveillance and Tracking1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis1.1.5 The Ecosystem of Ongoing Programs1.1.5.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies1.1.6 Patent Analysis1.1.6.1 Introduction1.1.6.2 Patent Landscape1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Increasing Amount of Space Debris1.2.1.2 Regulations from International Associations1.2.1.3 Increasing Investment in Space Tourism1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Short-Term Challenges1.2.2.1.1 Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Global Active Space Debris Removal Market1.2.2.2 Long-Term Challenges1.2.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Research and Development of the System1.2.2.2.2 Lack of Required Infrastructure in Developing Nations1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Increasing Risk on Future Satellite Mega-Constellations1.2.5.2 Low Competition with Plenty of Opportunities to Expand

2 Application2.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Debris Size)2.1.1 1mm-10mm2.1.2 10mm-100mm2.1.3 Greater than 100mm2.2 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Orbit)2.2.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)2.2.2 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)2.2.3 Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

3 Products3.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Product)3.1.1 By Removal Technique3.1.1.1 Contact Method3.1.1.1.1 Robotic Arm3.1.1.1.2 Tethers3.1.1.1.3 Nets3.1.1.1.4 Harpoons3.1.1.2 Contactless Method3.1.1.2.1 Ion-beam Shepherd3.1.1.2.2 Lasers3.1.2 By Mode of Operation3.1.2.1 Single Point3.1.2.2 Distributed3.1.3 By Level of Autonomy3.1.3.1 Ground Control3.1.3.2 Predefined3.1.3.3 Adaptive

4 Regions4.1 Global Active Space Debris Removal Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S.

Altius Space

Ariane Group

Astroscale

ClearSpace SA

D-Orbit SpA

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd

European Space Agency

Exodus Space Systems

Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

ISRO

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

