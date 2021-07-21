Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Size Worth $136.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 136.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment, patent expirations, and rise in demand for generic drugs and biologic innovation are the factors driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.5% in 2020

The innovative drugs segment held 74.6% of the revenue share in 2020. This is largely attributed due to increasing FDA approvals for new molecular entities, and the increased focus on R&D by innovator API companies

The oncology segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2020. This is due to the increasing demand for highly active APIs for cancer therapy

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 8.9% over the forecast period. Due to the extreme rising number of pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations in developing countries like India and China , Asia Pacific is likely to overtake Europe and North America in the near future

Read 100 page market research report, " Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Highly Potent API, Antibody Drug Conjugate), By Synthesis, By Drugs, By Application, By Workflow, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

The growth of small molecules, rising Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) complexity, and the need to reduce costs are factors contributing to the rapid expansion of outsourcing services in the pharmaceutical sector. Only a few companies have achieved global reach and scale in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) sector, which is still fragmented. Besides, many companies are providing one-stop-shop solutions as an integrated source of APIs and formulations.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide have opted to boycott APIs made in China. Due to government-imposed lockdown limitations in China, 44 firms were declared non-operational during the pandemic. As a consequence, various countries have launched programs to develop their own APIs, and countries across the EU have re-evaluated their healthcare models in order to combat the virus and ensure a steady supply of APIs.

COVID-19 has placed unprecedented expectations on API makers, as evidenced by the substantial increase in demand for medications required to manage critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation. As a result, the sudden need to rapidly increase production has emphasized the need for adaptability for API CDMOs in maintaining drug supply, with some companies proving better able to withstand the pressures of quick scale up than others .

Grand View Research has segmented the global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market based on product, synthesis, drugs, application, workflow, and region:

API CDMO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient



Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient



Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)



Others

API CDMO Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Synthetic



Biotech

API CDMO Drugs Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Innovative



Generics

API CDMO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



Hormonal



Glaucoma



Cardiovascular



Diabetes



Others

API CDMO Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Clinical



Commercial

API CDMO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

Cambrex

Recipharm

Thermo Fisher Pantheon

Corden Pharma

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Catalent

Siegfried

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

