Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Revenue To Reach ~$300 Billion By 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set for rapid expansion in the coming years, primarily because of the increasing applications of drugs, rising prevalence of chronic and...

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is set for rapid expansion in the coming years, primarily because of the increasing applications of drugs, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, surging geriatric population, mounting investments being made in biosimilars, implementation of government initiatives for promoting generic drug usage, mushrooming healthcare expenditure, expiration of patented biologics, and growing public awareness about diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market during the first six months of 2020, but several established biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies and start-ups expanded their operations for developing effective treatments for the virus, which subsequently caused surge in the market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market/report-sample

Globally, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the API market in the coming years, because of the increasing research and development (R&D) activities being conducted in the domain of drugs. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will exhibit the fastest growth in the market in the upcoming years. This will be because of the surging healthcare expenditure, presence of a large number of generic drug producers, and expanding patient pool in the region. Additionally, the growing public awareness about lifestyle-associated diseases is fueling the growth of the industry in this region.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report: By Type of Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Type (Generic APIs, Innovative APIs), Type of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), Type of Drug (Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), Therapeutic Application (Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Diseases) - Global Industry Analysis and Revenue Estimation to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market

The players operating in the API market are increasingly focusing on product launches for augmenting their profits. For example: -

Bajaj Healthcare Limited launched an anti-parasitic drug called Ivejaj, which can be used by healthcare professionals for treating the COVID-19 infection, in June 2021 . The company developed the formulation for Ivermectin and the API with the help of its own in-house R&D team.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market

Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, and Mylan N.V. are some of the major API market players.

Browse Other Related Reports

Generic Drugs Market Report -Globally, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the generic drugs market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This is credited to the surging geriatric population, soaring healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing implementation of government initiatives for promoting the usage of generics in this region.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report -Out of all the regions, North America held the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. The reasons for this are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare spending, growing geriatric population, and presence of major players in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:Prajneesh KumarP&S IntelligenceContact: +1-347-960-6455Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market-revenue-to-reach-300-billion-by-2030-ps-intelligence-301319112.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence