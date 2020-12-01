Active Biotech's Nomination Committee Appointed 

PRESS RELEASE, Lund Sweden, December 1, 2020 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2020, the Nomination Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three...

PRESS RELEASE, Lund Sweden, December 1, 2020 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI)

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2020, the Nomination Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders by votes, as per end of September 2020, and the Chairman of the Board.

If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee is composed with participants representing the largest shareholders in Active Biotech at September 30 and consists of:

Michael Shalmi, chairmanMats Arnhög, MGA HoldingPer Colleen, 4:e AP FondenPeter Thelin

For the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the number of Board members, a Chairman and Board members elected by the AGM, the fees and other renumerations to Board members and Board committee´s, number of auditors, the auditor, fees to auditors and election of a Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active BiotechActive Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.45 p.m. CET on December 1, 2020.

