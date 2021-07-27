Active Alignment Assembly As A Service Is Now Available At Averna

MONTREAL, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a leading global Test, Quality & Assembly Solutions provider, announced today that it now offers active alignment as a service in multiple locations. As such, customers who are at the design, R&D or manufacturing stage of their product lifecycle will now benefit from the high value of active alignment. As a result, they will be able to defer large capital investments decisions and get their products to market much faster.

Active alignment quickly and accurately assembles products like camera modules, inkjet heads, µdisplays, die based sensors, projection headlights, medical devices and other high-end products. As an example, the key to a top-quality image for cameras is the smart alignment and fixation of the lens to the imaging sensor, supporting large fields of view and boresight optimization. In many manufacturing processes, 2D and 3D component alignment and positioning are critical for right product operations and performance.

"This is a great opportunity we now offer our clients," said Kurt Hensen, Vice-President of Business Development at Averna. "With active alignment as a service, customers don't have to worry about major capital investments in equipment or setting up the required workforce to operate it. They simply send us their components/requirements and we deliver the final products at the quality they expect in a much shorter timeframe."

To date, several setups have been built within Averna's machine vision & assembly labs to deliver a variety of options and volumes.

For more information on active alignment as a service, please visit Averna's website, or contact Averna.

About AvernaAs a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2021 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

Media Contact Myriam Duchaine myriam.duchaine@averna.comT: +1 514-842-7577 x33494

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-alignment-assembly-as-a-service-is-now-available-at-averna-301341601.html

SOURCE Averna