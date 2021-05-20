Activation Products' Launches Perfect K2D3

A Two-In-One Calcium Solution For Optimal Health

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Activation Products (CAN) Inc, one of North America's largest mid-sized manufacturers and developers of natural, certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan products, is pleased to announce the launch of Perfect K2D3 offered in 15mL or 0.5 oz (17 drops). Available online in the U.S. and Australia and through its Amazon store.

Vitamins K2 and D3 support the regulation of 'calcium metabolism' - a process that supports the movement of calcium in the body. However, K2 and D3 are not readily bioavailable from most foods, people are not receiving enough D3 from the sun resulting in most people being deficient in K2, D3 or both. Perfect K2D3 is a first of its kind delivery solution that supports calcium metabolism, ensuring proper delivery of calcium throughout the body.

The D3 in Perfect K2D3 boosts ' calcium metabolism' and absorption in your gut; regulating calcium, while the remaining supply is used to strengthen your immune system and maintain muscle strength. The K2 then encourages the excess calcium to be deposited into your bones and prevents calcium from depositing in your arteries. Together this holistic, two-in-one calcium solution, promotes healthy calcium metabolism and therefore healthy bone and teeth mineralization, muscle strength and recovery, cardiovascular health and immune system function.

"Vitamin K2 and D3 are powerful on their own, but through extensive research into bioavailability and product combinations, the body benefits more when they work together in one formula." said Ian Clark, CEO & Founder of Activation Products "Perfect K2D3 is a pure formulation, offering the proper placement of calcium to all the right places in the body and we are thrilled to add this to our line-up of products." Continues Clark.

Perfect K2D3 can be dropped directly on the tongue, mixed well with a small amount of water or juice, blended with a smoothie, added to salad dressing, honey, dips and sauces or as a daily supplement.

About Activation® ProductsActivation Products is a family-owned and proudly Canadian, health and wellness company located in Cobourg, Ontario. For 15 years, the Company has used the top ingredients sourced from around the world. Its highly specialized seed pressing technology allows for all of its production and manufacturing to be of the highest, premium quality. Its all-natural, organic and non-GMO products are available online. With a global reputation for the quality, purity and efficacy of its products, Activation Products is dedicated to providing consumers with 100% natural health solutions that will support whole body health and a longer, joyous life. For more information, visit www.activationproducts.com or join us on Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

