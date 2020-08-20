ActionCOACH Northwest Houston Commits Up To $200,000 To Help Local Businesses Prosper

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionCOACH Northwest Houston, part of The World's #1 Business Coaching Firm, is excited to announce the Accelerate Texas in Our Neighborhood (ACTION) Initiative that will provide grants for qualified businesses in their surrounding area, including Tomball, Spring, Cy-Fair, Magnolia, Jersey Village, and Louetta. The ACTION Initiative will provide up to $200,000 in grants towards their certified business coaching programs.

By providing this economic relief, local businesses can now benefit from professional business education services that previously might have been out of reach. The ActionCOACH programs included in the Initiative will guide local business owners on how to effectively respond to current challenges and reestablish their businesses with proven growth strategies, a focused plan, and improved confidence.

"Our goal is to help local business owners discover the path to clarity and peace of mind," said Andrew Lamb, CEO of ActionCOACH Northwest Houston. "With change comes new opportunity and, given the unique challenges we're all facing, we are uniquely equipped to help business owners create a better business and livelihood than they ever thought possible. Our grants are intended for businesses that are eager to start sprinting and to take market share from less-motivated competition."

The ACTION Initiative has two program levels:

Personalized One-to-One Business Coaching

Businesses with annual revenues of at least $500,000, pre-COVID, may benefit from this program. This is a premiere coaching service that is customized to the client's needs.

Individual business grants will be awarded up to $6,600. This grant will be distributed evenly over a 3-month period while in the coaching program.

Mentor Group Coaching

Businesses with annual revenues of less than $500,000 may benefit from this unique program, led by a Certified Business Coach, where business owners focus on their own business while also learning from other owners in the same small group.

Individual business grants will be awarded up to $2,000 to be used towards the 14-week program. As an extra benefit, Mentor Group Coaching will also include admission to GrowthCLUB, a quarterly workshop to create a practical and robust 90-Day Business ActionPLAN.

Application Deadline

The deadline for applying for an ACTION Initiative grant is September 8, 2020. Apply at https://nwh.actioncoach.com/action-grant-application/.

