Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom (Photo: Business Wire)

Wrike, the most intelligent and versatile collaborative work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced the immediate availability of the Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom. With most organizations battling issues around employee engagement, productivity, and visibility, Actionable Meetings by Wrike offers a seamless collaboration experience that removes the noise and frustration from work and ensures employees focus their efforts to drive successful initiatives and business outcomes. Zoom meeting participants can now collaborate live during meetings and share key action items in Wrike without having to screen share or switch applications, ensuring meeting outcomes are captured against initiatives.

Context shifting, or toggling between applications to complete work, takes up a lot of time during the work day and creates a huge drain on employees. During a typical day, employees:

Use more than a dozen apps to get work done — often four or more just to complete a single business process like submitting expenses, booking travel, submitting purchase orders, or approving time off.

Spend at least 20% of their time searching for information they need to do their jobs.

Are interrupted by a text, chat, or application alert about every two minutes.

According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Citrix, 64% of workers around the globe are using more communication and collaboration tools than they were prior to the pandemic, and 71% say these tools have made work more complex.

"The democratization of technology has led to a work environment cluttered with a heterogeneous array of applications, communication channels, and devices," says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. "This, in turn, has resulted in work conversations and the work itself becoming fractured."

The Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom is uniquely designed to help organizations overcome this challenge. It combines two very powerful technologies to make team meetings more effective and the outcomes and actions more clear by enabling teams to create structured work from unstructured collaboration.

"Even prior to the pandemic, it was a challenge for teams to stay up-to-date and aligned on tasks. Remote and hybrid work have exacerbated that, leading to disjointed efforts, a focus on the wrong tasks, and too much time spent in meetings followed by a reexamination of action items. There needs to be a way to combine communication tools with work management solutions so you can manage tasks as you collaborate with its stakeholders in real time. That's what the Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom is intended to do," says Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integration, Zoom.

With Actionable Meetings by Wrike, users can accomplish the following directly from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom desktop client:

Supercharge meeting productivity with live task assignment, progress updates, and follow-up action items sharing for all attendees.

with live task assignment, progress updates, and follow-up action items sharing for all attendees. Improve project accountability by assigning task owners to action items with clear roles and responsibilities and reminders to keep things on track.

by assigning task owners to action items with clear roles and responsibilities and reminders to keep things on track. Provide teams 360-degree task visibility by attaching the most up-to-date files relevant to the task at hand, such as visuals and documents, avoiding version-control issues or shifting between tabs and applications.

by attaching the most up-to-date files relevant to the task at hand, such as visuals and documents, avoiding version-control issues or shifting between tabs and applications. Stay in flow and make decisions faster by adding comments and accessing tasks, files, assignees, and due dates within live meetings.

by adding comments and accessing tasks, files, assignees, and due dates within live meetings. Turn conversations into committed actions by setting due dates and follow-ups within meetings to keep items on track for success.

by setting due dates and follow-ups within meetings to keep items on track for success. Find critical tasks on the spot by searching across Wrike tasks easily while in the meeting and navigating to the tasks that need to be discussed.

by searching across Wrike tasks easily while in the meeting and navigating to the tasks that need to be discussed. Immediately start on next stepsby receiving notable takeaways from meetings within Wrike instead of waiting for email notes after the meeting.

The Actionable Meetings by Wrike app for Zoom is available now in the Zoom App marketplace.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike's feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

