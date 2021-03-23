Action1 Unveils New Cloud-based Remote Management And Monitoring (RMM) System Free For 50 Endpoints

Cloud-native RMM is free for up to 50 endpoints including easy-to-use patch management, remote access and software deployment features, multi-user with roles-based access control, endpoint groups and policies, remote desktop access and more.

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a Cloud-based RMM solution provider, announced today the release of its new RMM system. Building upon the success of its proven endpoint management platform, Action1 allows MSPs and IT departments to take full control over patch management, software deployment, IT asset inventory, reporting, and remote access. The new system enables multiple IT employees to have different roles at each managed organizational entity and adds easy-to-use workflows based on endpoint groups and approval rules - all to automate and decrease costs of supporting and securing the ever-growing remote workforces.

Action1 RMM features:

Security patching: approval-based deployment, flexible reboot options, automatic deployment of critical updates after certain number of days since release; OS and 3 rd party patches;

Roles-based access control with multiple users per organization - at no charge per user;

Endpoint groups with manual and automatic discovery of endpoints;

Management policies based on endpoint groups and patching priorities;

Desired system configuration, software whitelisting policies, remote desktop access;

Simple deployment that works in different types of IT environments;

Free of charge for organizations with 50 endpoints or less and a guarantee that Action1 will not sell any customer data. Not free trial bait and no feature limitations.

"The continued success of our platform with skyrocketing new user signups allowed Action1 to invest heavily into the development of this new system," said Mike Walters, President of Action1. "The continued feedback stream and working together with our customers in the past two years allowed us to properly prioritize and deliver what is truly in high demand by larger MSPs and IT departments, while allowing to offer it at absolutely no cost to smaller organizations."

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the developer of a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) encompassing automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSP) worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

