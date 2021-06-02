Action Management Services Named One Of Best Executive Search Firms Four Years Straight

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Management Services, a boutique executive search firm headquartered in northeast Ohio, announces its recognition as one of America's Best Executive Search Firms by Forbes Magazine 2021—for a fourth year in a row.

Forbes, in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, compiled the list of 200 executive search firms across the U.S.—those specializing in placement of professional positions over $100,000. The list was based on a survey model that included nominations, assessments, and recommendations. It was then ranked based on the following:

A client survey including 4,500 candidates and human resources managers who were clients of recruitment firms within the last three years; and

A survey of 30,000 external expert recruiters from recruiting firms to share their market insights.

Action Management Services ranks #110 nationally (out of 25,000+ firms/49,000 offices nationwide) in Executive Search Recruiting and #4 for the entire state of Ohio.

"This is an honor at an unprecedented level, to be recognized four years in a row. After such a historic year, it is truly a testament to the collective hope of those who believe in us." says Dale M. Chorba, President of Action Management Services.

"During a time when things seemed unfavorable, we were able to keep that hope alive. In fact, we hired four more staff to meet the demand," added Chorba. "I'm here to say that good things are to come. There is light at the end of the tunnel, so remain positive. While we anticipate a continuation, and likely an escalation, of the war for talent, we are well positioned to help our clients and our candidates succeed."

Chorba concluded, "We sincerely thank our clients, candidates, and peers for recognizing our organization. It has been a collaborative effort from the beginning and we are excited about the future."

About Action Management ServicesFounded in 1979, Action Management Services is an executive search firm with a global network, specializing in recruitment and placement of senior-level management professionals, including C-suite level search. In addition to accounting and finance, the company's professional database also includes real estate, sales/marketing, healthcare/managed care, manufacturing, distribution, and financial services—and now a professional sports division—to meet the needs of diverse industries.

http://www.actionmgmt.com https://www.forbes.com/best-executive-recruiting-firms/list/

