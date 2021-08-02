Action Camera Market To Grow Over $ 2 Billion During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the action camera market to register a decelerating CAGR of over 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the growing popularity of social networking sites and the increasing popularity of action cameras will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The action camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Action Camera Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Ultra HD



HD

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the action camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., C&A Marketing Inc., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.

The report also covers the following areas :

Action Camera Market size

Action Camera Market trends

Action Camera Market industry analysis

The high growth in adventure tourism is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rising popularity of smartphones may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the action camera market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Action Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist action camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the action camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the action camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of action camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Ultra HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Garmin International Inc.

GoPro Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

PLR IP Holdings LLC

Sony Corp.

TomTom NV

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

