Action 24/7 Continues To Lead The Online Sports Betting Industry With Innovative Practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While other online sports betting competitors "delay withdrawals" or offer "bonuses for players to cancel withdrawals," Action 24/7, Tennessee owned and operated sportsbook, continues to lead the industry with innovative practices like same day pay and cash withdrawals.

"When Tennesseans win big, they want their money fast. As a rookie bookie, I couldn't agree more - Tennesseans should get their money quick and easy," said Tina Hodges, Tennessee Action 24/7 CEO. "At Action 24/7, our digital withdrawals only take 15 seconds, and cash withdrawals are in-person and instant. That's why more and more Tennesseans are downloading Action 24/7and using our app. They enjoy receiving same day pay, the flexibility of not being required to use a bank account, and speaking to real Tennesseans at our customer service call center. These innovative practices and local services are what sets Action 24/7 apart from other mega-corporations."

About Action 24/7 Founded in 2019, Action 24/7 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.

