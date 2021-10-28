Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size Worth $8.12 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global actinic keratosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for AK treatment products, increasing awareness among people, and favorable government initiatives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market adversely. A downfall has been observed in the diagnosis and treatment rate of actinic keratosis in 2020, globally.

Key Insights & Findings:

Surgical therapy acquired the highest market share in 2020 due to the high penetration of cryotherapy and other surgical options

Photo-enhancers and photodynamic therapy are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

A paradigm shift in consumer preference towards homecare products is anticipated to drive the homecare end-use segment

The risk of developing AK increases with age. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to accelerate the market growth

Strategic partnerships among major players are expected to propel the number of new product launches, driving the market

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy (Surgery, Photodynamic Therapy), By Drug Class, By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Key pharmaceutical companies are collaborating to develop novel therapies to treat actinic keratosis. For instance, in December 2017, Almirall, S.A., and Athenex, Inc. collaborated to develop KX2-391(tirbanibulin), an investigational drug for AK treatment. According to the deal, Athenex, Inc. granted the development and commercialization rights to Almirall, S.A. in the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, in December 2020, Almirall, S.A. received the U.S. FDA approval for Klisyri (tirbanibulin) and was commercialized in February 2021 in the U.S.

Actinic keratosis may malignantly transform into Invasive Squamous Cell Carcinoma (iSCC). Although there are several causative factors of iSCC, AK is one of the most common causes. AK could also lead to basal cell carcinoma and non-melanoma skin cancer. Thus, the early diagnosis and treatment of AK as a preventive strategy for the comorbidities is fueling product sales across various sales channels.

Photodynamic therapy is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The high efficacy of the therapy compared to other treatment options and adoption of aggressive market strategies by key players to increase the market share are driving the segment growth. For instance, BIOFRONTERA AG has collaborated with many regional players to commercialize Ameluz (photo-enhancer) in the market. In December 2020, the company entered into a marketing agreement with Galenica AB to commercialize its products in the Scandinavian region. Moreover, the company has also collaborated with Medac GmbH in Poland and Maruho Co., Ltd. in Japan for the commercialization of Ameluz in the regional market.

Increasing government involvement & initiatives to improve healthcare services across the globe are expected to boost the market growth. The regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the treatment options for AK and adopting strategies accordingly. For instance, in January 2020, the European Medicines Agency recommended to stop using Picato (ingenol mebutate) for treating AK. The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of EMA is reviewing the clinical data related to skin cancer in a patient using Picato.

Grand View Research has segmented the global actinic keratosis treatment market on the basis of therapy, drug class, end-use, and region:

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Topical



Surgery



Photodynamic Therapy

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitor



NSAIDs



Immune Response Modifiers



Photoenhancers



Others

Actinic Keratosis Treatment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals



Private Clinics



Homecare



Others

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Argentina





Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa

Key Players of Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

GALDERMA

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A.

Biofrontera AG

3M

