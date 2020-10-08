Actifio Highlighted In Solutions Review 2020 Buyer's Guide For Backup & Disaster Recovery

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions Review, an independent publication that evaluates enterprise software, has highlighted Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software , in its 2020 Buyer's Guide for Backup and Disaster Recovery.

"Actifio delivers a single platform that integrates disaster recovery, backup and long-term data retention," reports the new Buyer's Guide. "It protects a range of workloads, including large-scale applications and virtual environments. Actifio pioneered copy data management and offers scalable instant recovery for apps, files and virtual machines. This can be used for data management on a larger scale, including app development and performing multidirectional hybrid cloud deployments."

A new technical validation report by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) showed Actifio is proving that disaster recovery from public cloud backups no longer requires a choice between accepting slow recovery times and paying the high costs of SSD storage. ESG's tests showed Actifio backing up and recovering a 1-terabyte Microsoft SQL Server database using low-cost object storage on Google Cloud Platform -- providing 95% of the performance of solid-state disks (SSD) at 88% lower cost. Similar results were achieved with Actifio and SAP HANA databases in another recent ESG report.

Earlier this year, Solutions Review named Actifio to its "Best of 2020" list of the Top 12 Best Data Protection Companies for 2020 .

According to Solutions Review, more than four million technology professionals will rely on its site to evaluate business software this year. Solutions Review is a completely vendor-agnostic resource and does not endorse any individual product or service. Read the Solutions Review buyer's guide here .

About ActifioActifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

