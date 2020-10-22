WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, and Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, are hosting a webinar that will address the challenges that come with backing up Oracle Very Large Databases (VLDBs). During the webinar, titled "Easily Manage Oracle with Pure and Actifio," David Larson, Actifio Solutions Architect, and Vaughn Stewart, Pure Storage Vice President of Technology Alliances, will outline how to create, update, secure, and manage multiple VLDB copies.

With Pure Storage and Actifio, customers can backup these databases in minutes, create database clones instantly, consume minimal storage, copy FlashArray snapshots to FlashBlade for short-term retention and to public cloud object storage for long-term retention -- all while providing instant access to mission-critical databases. To learn more about Pure Storage on Actifio, click here .

WHEN: 12 noon CT; October 27, 2020

REGISTER: Click here.

About Actifio:Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Media Contact: Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio cryan@ctpboston.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actifio--pure-storage-host-webinar-on-ensuring-instant-data-access-when-managing-massive-oracle-databases-301158186.html

SOURCE Actifio