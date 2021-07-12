Actalent Launches As An Engineering And Sciences Services And Talent Solutions Company

HANOVER, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, an engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced its launch as a new brand and independent Allegis Group operating company. Actalent brings together two established businesses with decades of experience—the engineering and sciences arm of Aerotek, founded in 1983, and EASi, an engineering and sciences services company founded in 1981 and acquired by Allegis Group in 2005.

Actalent supports engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, Actalent gives clients access to specialized experts that drive scale, innovation, and speed to market. With its global headquarters in Hanover, Md., Actalent serves more than 4,500 clients in the U.S., Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe with 5,000 employees and 27,500 engineering and sciences consultants.

"Expertise in the engineering and sciences fields are crucial to meet the constant demands of our changing world," said Chad Koele, president of Actalent. "At the same time, competitive pressure is increasing the importance of talent management and retention across the services industry. This intersection is where we excel. As an independent engineering and sciences-focused company, we're highly specialized and uniquely suited to solve our clients' business problems. That specialization also enables us to be better career advisors to our talent and offer them more varied and quality opportunities that keep them challenged and engaged."

Actalent's engineering and science expertise includes capabilities in product and manufacturing engineering, environmental, architecture and civil engineering; power and utilities; construction management; systems and software; laboratory sciences; healthcare; and clinical research. Three lines of business—contract talent, managed talent and engineering and sciences services—enable distinct solutions that help clients solve their business challenges.

"With decades of experience from our Aerotek and EASi roots, we understand engineering and sciences talent like no one else," said John Flanigan, vice president of strategic operations at Actalent. "The way we care for our consultants is a key differentiator. We believe in getting to know people over time and being a trusted career advisor so that every project a consultant works on advances their personal and professional goals. Establishing Actalent is an investment in the unique needs of our engineering and sciences talent."

The Actalent name highlights how talented professionals are at the core of the company's work, and the true­ north of its organizational strategy. The brand's logo and tagline underscore that Actalent is the bridge between people and what is possible.

"Launching Actalent is a very special and historic milestone, but our brand is just a framework for our actions," continued Koele. "We look forward to serving our consultants, clients and our colleagues with a deep level of care, service and expertise as we write the next chapter of our business' evolution as Actalent."

In early 2020, Aerotek realigned its operations into three distinct business units reflecting its core areas of expertise. A year later, the business units are separating into three independent companies—Actalent, Aerotek and Aston Carter.

In the U.S., Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group. In Canada, Actalent will operate as a division of Aerotek ULC. For more information, please visit actalentservices.com.

About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

