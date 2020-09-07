ACT Genomics ("ACTG") Completed The First Closing Of Latest Round Of Equity Financing

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Genomics is pleased to announce the completion of the first closing of the latest round of equity financing from a group of strategic investors including Aflac Ventures LLC and Kyoto University Innovation Capital.

"We are very pleased to have reputable strategic investors from USA and Japan participating in the first closing of our latest round of equity fund raising which will further strengthen our capital base and will provide strategic value for our business expansion in Asia and globally. New capital from this round of investment will support ACTG's strategic plan to further expand our technology, product portfolio and global presence. Partnering with our new strategic shareholders will enable ACTG to become a global player in cancer genomic diagnostics ," said Dr. Hua Chien Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of ACTG.

ACTG is a leading DNA sequencing-based cancer solution provider and transforms science into actionable solutions empowering clinicians and patients with evidence-based information to fight cancer. Company's mission is to provide every cancer patient personalized genomic information-based treatment plans. ACTG currently has Next Generation Sequencing ("NGS") labs in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan. Leveraging this strategic lab footprint, it also has operations throughout Asia, catering to the unmet precision medicine needs in the local markets.

About ACTG

Founded in 2014, ACTG provides optimal cancer treatment plan, cancer relapse and drug resistance monitoring as well as cancer risk assessment and immunotherapy evaluation through DNA sequencing-based technology. Company achieves precise cancer genetic variants detection with minimum tumor samples, and delivers to every cancer patient personalized genomic information-based treatment plans through cutting-edge NGS platform, medical report and integrated services. Company also provides comprehensive data analysis on cancer genomics applying Artificial Intelligence and integrates genomic databases information with Asia specific genome profiling.

ACTG's comprehensive portfolio received the 2017 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Product Line Strategy Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan and National Innovation Award in Taiwan. ACTG is also awarded as a Partner of the ELITE Programme by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. Existing shareholders of ACTG include CLSA Capital Partners' managed private equity funds, OEP, Hotung Venture Capital, UMC Capital, CDIB Capital, JAFCO Asia, HKSTP Ventures and UOB Venture Management Pte Ltd.

