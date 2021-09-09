ACT Capital Advisors Represents Milender White, Inc. In Its Sale To The Graham Group Of Companies

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Milender White, Inc. ("Milender White"), has been acquired by the Graham Group of companies. The acquisition was affected via a merger of Milender White with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Graham.

Milender White is a real estate developer and general contractor specializing in multi-family/multi-key construction throughout Colorado and Southern California. The company is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. Graham is an employee-owned general contractor and real estate developer based in Calgary, Alberta with offices throughout North America and is focused on buildings, industrial, infrastructure and project finance sectors. Milender White will continue to operate under its own brand as a subsidiary of Graham's Buildings division, maintaining its existing systems, programs, locations, and personnel.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included CEO & Chairman Robert Hild, Managing Directors Matthew Latimer and Chris Sheppard, and Vice President Michael Seeley.

"We were honored to have advised Milender White with respect to this transaction. Graham and Milender White are companies with exceptional leadership, highly-skilled employees, and notable reputations for delivering high-quality and complex projects throughout North America," said Hild. "We are confident that, together, they will achieve great things."

"The marriage of Graham and Milender White made a lot of sense," said Latimer. "The companies share the same core values and culture of excellence, and they strategically enhance each other's capabilities to deliver solutions to their customers across many different sectors and geographies. The winners in this deal are the customers of each of these stellar companies, who will now have access to expertise and skill of these combined organizations to meet their various construction and development needs."

Milender White President and CEO Bryon White added, "When we were initially considering a merger, it was extremely important to me that we find a partner who is rooted in the same core values and one that would support what is best for all employees in the long term. Graham truly matches the Milender White culture."

About Milender WhiteMilender White is a full-service real estate company dedicated to delivering outstanding results on every project, from the initial stages of development to the planning and execution of construction - and every step in between.

Bringing a total commitment to safety, quality, and integrity, Milender White delivers award-winning projects based on proven systems, advanced technology, and cutting-edge design development. More information can be found at https://www.milenderwhite.com/.

About GrahamGraham is an employee-owned construction solutions partner with revenues exceeding $2.8 billion annually. With over nine decades of experience, Graham provides general contracting, design-build, integrated project delivery, construction management, public-private partnerships, and development services in the buildings, industrial, infrastructure and project finance sectors. Graham has offices throughout North America and employs over 1,700 passionate professionals focused on delivering lasting value. Graham has the resources, capacity, and expertise to undertake projects of every scope, scale, and complexity. More information at https://www.grahambuilds.com/.

About ACT Capital AdvisorsACT Capital Advisors is a premier Mergers & Acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. More information at https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

