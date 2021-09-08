ACT Against COVID: The Alliance For Comprehensive Testing (ACT) Launches Digital "Right Test Right Time" Tool

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACT Against COVID: The Alliance for Comprehensive Testing (ACT), a diverse alliance of organizations dedicated to providing people with information about widespread COVID-19 testing, released a new digital tool to help individuals determine which type of COVID-19 test makes the most sense for them to take. The tool will help them understand if a molecular (i.e., PCR), antigen, or antibody test should be used based on their symptoms, exposure, and access to testing. The Right Test Right Time Tool can also help organizations identify the right testing protocols for their community.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, largely fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, there is renewed urgency for widespread testing to slow the spread. But even after more than a year of the pandemic, there remains a lack of understanding about how the different COVID-19 tests should be used and when.

"COVID-19 testing remains one of our best defenses against the virus, especially for those who are unvaccinated or otherwise vulnerable to disease. However, there are multiple kinds of COVID-19 tests available and knowing which test may be appropriate can be confusing," said Hema Kapoor, MD, Senior Medical Director, Infectious Diseases/Immunology and Global Diagnostics Quest Diagnostics. "The ACT Alliance launched this digital tool to help individuals better understand if an antigen, antibody or molecular test is right for them."

There are three kinds of COVID-19 tests, each of which plays a different role in a comprehensive testing program:

PCR testing is used to accurately detect active infections. It is a type of molecular test and considered the gold standard for testing. PCR is the most commonly used nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT).

Antigen testing is used to identify active infections. It expands testing capacity as a fast, reliable, and affordable screening and diagnostic option.

Antibody testing determines if a person has been previously infected with COVID-19.

ACT is committed to helping the public and community leaders understand which COVID-19 test is best for their situation. The Right Test Right Time tool helps guide individuals to the test that makes the most sense for them. This simple and interactive tool allows the user to choose from a variety of situations, such as having COVID-19 symptoms or being in close contact to someone who has COVID-19, to determine the appropriate test to take. This information can help people make more informed decisions about their testing needs.

"Our hope is that this tool will encourage people to get the correct test they need, when they need it. Catching COVID-19 infections as early as possible will help avoid exposure to others and prevent further spread," commented Dr. Kapoor.

About ACT Against COVID: The Alliance for Comprehensive Testing (ACT)

ACT Against COVID: The Alliance for Comprehensive Testing (ACT) is a diverse alliance that began as an effort to clarify the value of, and how to access, COVID-19 molecular, antigen and antibody testing. It brings together a wide range of organizations, healthcare and public health professionals, officials, and others who share the belief that comprehensive testing solutions are a critical tool for helping to slow and eventually halt the spread of COVID-19. The Alliance advocates for testing as powerful tool in combatting new variants as they emerge, better understanding how the virus spreads in communities, and uncovering hidden pandemics. Implementing comprehensive testing strategies will support ongoing wellness and help us return to life responsibly.

