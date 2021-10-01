Acreage Holdings Acquires Cultivation, Processing, And Retail Operations In Ohio

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage") (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the closing of the acquisitions of cultivation, processing and retail operations in Ohio by its subsidiary, High Street Capital Partners, LLC ("High Street"). As previously announced, Acreage entered into purchase agreements for these operations in Ohio during the summer of 2018 for the total purchase price of approximately $7.1 million in cash, $7.1 million in notes and 1.1 million shares of High Street, which are convertible into shares of Acreage, with the remaining $3.3 million worth of notes repaid today. Under the terms of the agreements, Acreage acquired all of the membership interests of Greenleaf Gardens, LLC, which operates a cultivation license in Ohio, Greenleaf Therapeutics, LLC, which operates a processing license in Ohio and Greenleaf Apothecaries, LLC, which operates five retail dispensaries in Ohio (together "Greenleaf"). Upon completion of these acquisitions, Acreage will subsequently consolidate the results of Greenleaf into its consolidated financial statements.

Cultivation and Processing: Greenleaf's cultivation and processing operations are located in a 70,000 square foot facility in Middlefield, OH, and include 8 acres of land which will allow for future expansion. Greenleaf produces a variety of high-quality cannabis products including edibles, vapes, concentrates, tinctures, capsules and flower. In addition to direct sales through its retail dispensaries, Greenleaf also sells product through its wholesale channels to 40 of the 56 medical cannabis dispensaries currently operating in Ohio.



Retail Operations: Greenleaf's retail operations in Ohio include 5 operational dispensaries, branded The Botanist, in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Wickliffe. Greenleaf is a leading cannabis retailer in the state of Ohio with an average of 30,000 transactions per month and an estimated retail market share of approximately 20%.



"The closing of our acquisition of Greenleaf's operations in Ohio will significantly strengthen both our operating asset base and our long-term financial performance," said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer of Acreage. "The cannabis market in Ohio is rapidly growing and with some of the highest quality assets in the State, we are well positioned to continue to lead its development. This transaction demonstrates our continued focus on our three key strategic objectives - driving profitability, strengthening our balance sheet, and accelerating our growth in our core markets."

With its principal address in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company's national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage's wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth"), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the "Amended Arrangement")‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the "Triggering Event"), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the "Fixed Shares") on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020).

In addition, Canopy Growth holds an option, exercisable at the discretion of Canopy Growth, to acquire all of the ‎issued and outstanding Class D subordinate voting shares (the "Floating Shares") at the time that Canopy Growth acquires the Fixed Shares, for ‎cash or Canopy Growth shares, as Canopy Growth may determine, at a price per Floating Share based ‎upon the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Floating Shares on the CSE relative to the trading price of the Canopy Growth shares at the time of the ‎occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event, subject to a minimum price of US$6.41 per Floating Share.

For more information about the Amended Arrangement please see the Acreage proxy statement and management information circular dated August 17, 2020 (the "Circular") and the respective ‎information circulars of each of Acreage and Canopy Growth dated May 17, 2019, which are available on ‎Acreage's and Canopy Growth's respective profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. For additional information regarding ‎Canopy Growth, please see Canopy Growth's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

