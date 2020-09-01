BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IM HealthScience ® (IMH), along with its sister company, Physician's Seal ® (PS), have been acquired by Nestlé Health Science. The acquisition was completed on September 1, 2020.

Daniel Hassan, who was the Chief Commercial Officer of IMH and, subsequently, CEO of Physician's Seal, said, "Our journey began 10 years ago. Our innovations and our customer touch have made our products into fast growers in the marketplace."

He continued, "With this handoff to Nestlé Health Science, we are proud that the footprint of our four brands, IBgard ®, FDgard ®, Fiber Choice ® and REMfresh ® will greatly expand."

About IM HealthScience ®IM HealthScience ® (IMH) is the innovator of IBgard ® and FDgard ® for the dietary management of IBS and FD, (Functional Dyspepsia: meal-triggered indigestion ⴕ), respectively. In 2017, IMH added Fiber Choice ®, a line of prebiotic fibers, to its product line via an acquisition. The sister subsidiary of IMH, Physician's Seal ®, also provides REMfresh ®, a well-known continuous release and absorption melatonin (CRA-melatonin ®) supplement for sleep. IMH is a privately held company based in Boca Raton, Florida. It was founded in 2010 by a team of highly experienced pharmaceutical research and development and management executives. The company is dedicated to developing products to address overall health and wellness, including conditions with a high unmet medical need. The IM HealthScience advantage comes from developing products based on its patented, targeted-delivery technologies called Site-Specific Targeting (SST ®). For more information, visit www.imhealthscience.com to learn about the company, or, www.IBgard.com, www.FDgard.com, www.FiberChoice.com, and www.REMfresh.com.

Media Contact: Gail S. Thornton Worldview Communications908-392-3420 gst@worldviewcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acquisition-of-im-healthscience-completed-301122366.html

SOURCE IM HealthScience