ACP And AHA Partner On New Open Access Journal-Annals Of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Physicians (ACP), publisher of Annals of Internal Medicine (Annals), one of the most influential peer-reviewed clinical journals in the world, and the American Heart Association (AHA) today announce a new partnership to jointly publish Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases (AIMCC) . The digital, open access, peer-reviewed journal will publish case reports relevant to clinicians across the spectrum of medicine.

"Clinicians say that they often learn valuable lessons by discussing clinical experiences and observations with their colleagues," said Darilyn V. Moyer, MD, executive vice president and chief executive officer of ACP. " AIMCC will provide a dedicated forum for clinicians to detail how they diagnose, treat, and manage some of their most challenging cases, ensuring their experiences and observations are shared broadly with other clinicians, thereby helping contribute to medical progress. "

"We are very pleased to partner with ACP and Annals to release a high-quality, clinical case journal that will give professionals a virtual bedside view of curious cases and clinical conundrums," said N.A. Mark A. Estes, MD, volunteer chair of the AHA's Scientific Publishing Committee. "These are the real thought-provoking cases that tend to spark discussion and aid clinical decision-making, with clear implications for innovation and improved care, resulting in longer, healthier lives."

AIMCC's editorial team will be dedicated to upholding efficient and careful peer-review and publishing practices that authors and readers have come to expect from Annals and the scholarly journals of the AHA. Initially, issues will be published bi-monthly online and publishing is expected to become more frequent over time.

About the American College of PhysiciansThe American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 145 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 163,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. The AHA has a long-standing commitment to scientific research, medical innovation and clinical care in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, and publishes 13 peer-reviewed, print and online, subscription-based and open access scientific journals: Circulation; Stroke; Hypertension; Journal of the American Heart Association; Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology; Circulation Research; Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology; Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine; Circulation: Heart Failure; Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging; Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions; Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes; and also launching in 2021, Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology. Connect with AHA on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

