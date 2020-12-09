Acoustics Virtually Everywhere: 25 Scientists Summarize Research They're Presenting This Week At ASA's December Meeting

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 179th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, 25 sound scientists summarize their innovative research into 300-500 words for a general audience and provide helpful video, photos, and audio. These lay language papers are written for everyone, not just the scientific community.

Acousticians are doing important work to make hospitals quieter, map the global seafloor, translate musical notes into emotion, and understand how the human voice changes with age. Those are just a few examples of what is being presented at ASA's 179th conference Acoustics Virtually Everywhere . Find their noteworthy stories here.

If you're looking for a specific topic, here is the full list of lay language papers broken into general categories:

Human health and hospitals

Flooring Impact Sound - A Potential Path to Quieter Hospitals - Mike Raley (Session 1aAAa2)

(Session 1aAAa2) Deep Learning the Sound of Light to Guide Surgeries - Muyinatu Bell (Session 1aBAa4)

Early Detection of Arterial Disease using Medical Ultrasound - Tuhin Roy (Session 1aBAd1)

(Session 1aBAd1) Targeting Sound with Ultrasound in the Brain - Scott Schoen Jr (Session 2pBAc)

(Session 2pBAc) Sonobiopsy uses ultrasound to diagnose brain cancer - Christopher Pacia (Session 3pBAb1)

(Session 3pBAb1) Shear wave elastography for skeletal muscle diagnostics - Timofey Krit (Session 1aBAb)

Music to your ears

Songs: Lyrics on the melody or melody of the lyrics? - Archi Banerjee (Session 4aMUa1)

(Session 4aMUa1) Musical Notes translate to Emotions? A neuro-acoustical endeavor with Indian Classical music - Shankha Sanyal (Session 4aMUa3)

(Session 4aMUa3) Does the act of 'playing' a violin measurably change any of its acoustic properties? -- preliminary results - Ms. Kourtney Adkisson (Session 3pMUb3)

(Session 3pMUb3) Acoustical analysis of 3D-printed snare drums - Chris Jasinski (Session 3pMUa4)

(Session 3pMUa4) The clapping circle "squeak," finally explained - Elspeth Wing (Session 5pAAa4)

Ocean life and sounds

Oceanic Quieting During a Global Pandemic - John P. Ryan (Session 4pAO1)

(Session 4pAO1) Pilot studies on zebrafish echocardiography and zebrafish ultrasound vibro-elastography - Xiaoming Zhang , PhD (Session 1aBAd2)

, PhD (Session 1aBAd2) Assembling an acoustic catalogue for different dolphin species in the Colombian Pacific coast: an opportunity to parameterize whistles before rising noise pollution levels. - Daniel Noreña (Session 3aAB2)

Determining the Distance of Sperm Whales in the Northern Gulf of Mexico from an Underwater Acoustic Recoding Device - Kendal Leftwich (Session 2pSPc4)

from an Underwater Acoustic Recoding Device - (Session 2pSPc4) Can We Map the Entire Global Ocean Seafloor by 2030? - Larry Mayer (Session 3pAO1)

(Session 3pAO1) Study of low frequency flight recorder detection. - I Yun Su (Session 2pUWb2)

Hearing and speech

Using a virtual restaurant to test hearing aid settings - Gregory M Ellis (Session 5aPPb2)

The freedom to move around - Hearing aid research takes a big step towards the real life - Stefan Klockgether (Session 5aPPb1)

(Session 5aPPb1) Perception of Vowels and Consonants in Cochlear Implant Users - Melissa Malinasky (Session 4aPPa4)

(Session 4aPPa4) Preserving workers' hearing health by improving earplug efficiency - Bastien Poissenot-Arrigoni (Session 5aNSa4)

(Session 5aNSa4) The Science of Voice Acting - Colette Feehan (Session 2pSCb4)

(Session 2pSCb4) Formant and voice quality changes as a function of age in women - Laura L. Koenig (Session 1aSCb4)

(Session 1aSCb4) Acoustic changes of speech during the later years of life - Benjamin Tucker (Session 1aSC3)

(Session 1aSC3) Training effects on speech prosody production by Cantonese-speaking children with autism spectrum disorder - Si Chen (Session 1aSCa3)

