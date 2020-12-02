Acosta Reveals Top CPG Industry Predictions For 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from Acosta — a leading full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry — compiled their top CPG predictions for 2021, which include an unceasing emphasis on health and safety, accelerated advances in e-commerce, inspirational in-store shopping experiences, efficiencies with fulfillment, and consolidation and partnerships with retailers and manufacturers.
"Many of the changes we saw implemented in 2020 due to the pandemic will carry over into 2021. Health and safety will continue to be paramount for retailers and consumers, and e-commerce growth will continue on its accelerated path," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President of Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Grocery shopping was not fun this year, and post-COVID, stores will need to make it a more enjoyable experience with unique offerings, better prices and stocked shelves."
Acosta's top CPG predictions for 2021, grouped into five categories, are:
Health, Well-Being & Safety Are #1
- Store employee and shopper safety come first
- Increased focus on personal health and self-care
- Shoppers demand full transparency
- Increase in plant-based alternatives
Technology Activation Accelerated
- Increased role of e-commerce with seamless integration of store and online
- Mobile-driven store designs and real-time, personalized shopper solutions
- Auto-replenishment via online subscriptions
- Smart home integration with shopping
Inspirational Shopping Experience
- Focus on in-store shopper services and meal solutions
- Blurring of food at-home and away-from-home channels
- Self-serve food options in store are reinvented
- Personalized offerings become the norm
Fulfillment Efficiencies
- Supply chain is revitalized
- Backroom, dark store fulfillment rise to meet demand
- Autonomous delivery forges ahead
- Post-COVID focus on the 4 Ps — product, price, promotion and place
Consolidation & Partnerships
- Last mile delivery options expand
- Unique offerings for in-store services
- Retailer and manufacturer mergers and acquisitions
Acosta's top CPG industry predictions for 2021 were compiled by Acosta business leaders across the country and supported by analysis and custom research by Acosta Strategic Advisors.
