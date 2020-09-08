Acne In The United States: An Industry Overview 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Acne Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Acne Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into Acne pipeline products, Acne epidemiology, Acne market valuations and forecast, Acne drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.The research is classified into seven sections - Acne treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares. Research Scope

Acne pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Acne by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Acne epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Acne in the US

Acne drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Acne in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Acne drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Acne drugs in the US

Acne market valuations: Find out the market size for Acne drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Acne drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Acne drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

Support monitoring and reporting national Acne market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Acne market

Track competitive developments in Acne market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Acne market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Acne market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Acne products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered1) Acne Treatments2) Acne Pipeline3) US Acne Epidemiology4) Marketed Drugs for Acne in US5) US Acne Market Size and Forecast6) US Acne Products Sales and Forecast7) US Acne Market Competitive Landscape8) Methodology List of Tables1. Acne Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 20192. Acne Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 20193. Acne Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 20194. Acne Epidemiology, US, 2016-20255. Marketed Drugs for Acne, US, 20186. Acne Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-20257. Acne Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025 List of Figures1. Acne Epidemiology, US, 2016-20252. Acne Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-20253. Acne Products Market Share (%), US, 2018For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvs6ow

