ACMR Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ACM Research, Inc. Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM" or the "Company") (ACMR) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ACM securities between March 6, 2019 - October 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/acmr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ACM Research's revenues and profits were diverted to undisclosed related parties, and (2) consequently, the company materially overstated its revenues and profits.

On October 8, 2020, analyst J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report concerning ACM, in which J Capital concluded that ACM "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report cited, among other things, J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital asserted that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM's revenue was overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company." Following this news, ACM's stock price $1.09 per share, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/acmr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ACM you have until February 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

