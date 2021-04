Acme United Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SHELTON, Conn., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2021 on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.

SHELTON, Conn., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2021 on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-367-2403. International callers may dial 334-777-6978. The confirmation code is 7892281. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap.

Contacts

Acme United CorporationPaul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060 pdriscoll@acmeunited.com