Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. On Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET, Dr. Neal Walker, the President and CEO of Aclaris, will virtually present a company overview. Management will be available September 13th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET, Dr. Walker will participate in a virtual fireside chat. Management will be available September 27th throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat may be accessed through the "Events" page of the "Investors" section of Aclaris' website, www.aclaristx.com. Each webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

