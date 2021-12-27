Aclaris Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) - Get Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference, which will be available beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed through the "Events" page of the "Investors" section of Aclaris' website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Contact

investors@aclaristx.com