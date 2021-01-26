ACI Worldwide Selected To Participate In Federal Reserve's Pilot Program For Its Upcoming Real-Time Payments Offering—the FedNow Service

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Banks to participate in the pilot program for its upcoming FedNow Service, a new...

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Banks to participate in the pilot program for its upcoming FedNow Service, a new real-time payments service. The program will support development, testing and adoption of the new service.

The FedNow Pilot Program will enable thousands of financial institutions across the U.S. to provide secure real-time payment services to consumers and businesses. ACI Worldwide will help shape the FedNow Service's features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing and be the first to experience the FedNow Service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches and overall real-time payments strategy.

"ACI is committed to the advancement of real-time payments in the U.S., and we look forward to helping the Federal Reserve develop its first major new payment system in four decades," said Craig Ramsey, head of real-time payments, ACI Worldwide. "The consumer demand for speed, convenience and simplicity with payments will continue to increase, and we are eager to work with the Fed and other pilot participants to drive the successful implementation, adoption and monetization of real-time payments in the U.S."

ACI Worldwide currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes globally, including Zelle and TCH. The company provides processing for approximately 50 percent of the UK's Faster Payments, the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia's Real-Time Retail Payments Platform and STET's real-time payments platform for PSPs in Europe. Additionally, ACI customers are using the ACI Low-Value Real-Time Payments solution to access Singapore FAST and the Australian New Payments Platform. ACI also serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group and the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group.

