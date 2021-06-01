ACI Worldwide Powers Payments Innovation For Pick N Pay

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it is extending its partnership with Pick n Pay to drive payments modernization for the South African retailing leader.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it is extending its partnership with Pick n Pay to drive payments modernization for the South African retailing leader. Pick n Pay will utilize ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure, validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) omni-channel payments platform, which delivers a safe, consistent and seamless payments experience to customers across all channels, whether in-store, online or mobile.

ACI Omni-Commerce will enable Pick n Pay to grow its business and consolidate its technology while simultaneously unlocking new payment capabilities. The solution will provide the retailer with the flexibility to react to new consumer payment preferences as well as increased self-service options.

"We anticipate significant growth in transaction volumes over the next ten years as a variety of innovative digital payments products are launched — the combination of scalability and flexibility that ACI Omni-Commerce offers will not only support that growth but also ensure we're future-proofing our payments environment," said Jason Piezel, head of customer applications, Pick n Pay. "Transitioning to a service-based architecture will reduce time-to-market and equip us to respond to global payment trends, enabling us not only to maintain but to expand our leadership position within South Africa's retail sector."

"Africa continues to be fertile ground for payments innovation, and South Africa — as the continent's second largest economy — plays a key role," said Brett Stevens, director, Africa, ACI Worldwide. "Retailers need to move quickly to succeed in this challenging and dynamic environment, without compromising security and resilience of their core systems. Continuing its long-standing cooperation with ACI, Pick n Pay is strongly placed to grow its market share, leveraging more of our device and channel-agnostic payment technologies as the needs of its customer base evolve."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005091/en/