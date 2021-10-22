ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on November 4, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll free (866) 914-7436. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 4968688.

There will be a replay available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for International/Local dial-In participants.

About ACI Worldwide ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

