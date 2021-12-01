ACI Worldwide Drives Payments Innovation For PayPoint

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it is extending its partnership with PayPoint, the leading provider of innovative technology and payment services, to drive...

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get ACI Worldwide, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced it is extending its partnership with PayPoint, the leading provider of innovative technology and payment services, to drive modernization of its payments business. PayPoint, a long-standing customer, will utilize ACI Acquiring, a secure and scalable solution to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods.

PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organizations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and eCommerce brands. The company's retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices combined.

Against the backdrop of increasing demand for new digital payment methods and services, PayPoint is launching several innovative services such as "Counter Cash," which allows customers to withdraw cash and/or check their bank balance safely and conveniently at a counter for free with no purchase necessary, from 1p to £50. ACI will enable PayPoint to grow its business and consolidate its technology while unlocking new payment capabilities.

"Responding to changing consumer demands and behaviors, we are planning to launch new, innovative digital payments services within the next couple of years. The combination of scalability and flexibility that ACI offers will not only support the growth of our business, but also ensure we're future-proofing our payments environment," said Igor Idrisov, Head of Online Payments and ATM, PayPoint. "Expanding our partnership with ACI will allow us to respond to both local and global payment trends and to expand our leadership position within our core verticals of operation."

"We are delighted about the extension of our successful partnership with PayPoint," said Ciaran Chu, Head of Acquiring, ACI Worldwide. "ACI's acquiring solution enables PayPoint to adapt in this challenging and dynamic environment, and places the company to grow its market share, leveraging more of our device and channel-agnostic payment technologies as the needs of its customer base evolve."

About ACI Worldwide ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

