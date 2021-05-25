ACI Worldwide And J.P. Morgan Collaborate To Offer Merchants In Europe Greater Choice Of Payment Options

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a collaboration with J.P. Morgan, a global leader across banking, markets and securities services, that will enable merchants in certain European countries to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities to their customers.

J.P. Morgan has been ranked the top acquirer of web transactions in Europe 1 for the sixth consecutive year. Through this collaboration, merchants will have a pre-certified and easy-to-onboard service combining J.P. Morgan's European acquiring platform with the ACI Omni-Commerce solution to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities. ACI Omni-Commerce is a secure, cloud-based, point-to-point encryption (P2PE)-validated payments platform, providing merchants a safe, consistent and seamless payments experience across all channels, whether in-store, online or mobile.

"We are keen to be in a position to support merchants as they navigate the post-lockdown era after a significantly challenging period of time," said Basil Bailey, Head of Product for EMEA Merchant Services, J.P. Morgan. "ACI's Omni-Commerce solution will play a key role helping us to do that."

"We look forward to supporting J.P. Morgan in expanding its merchant payment capabilities," said Andrew Quartermaine, Vice President, ACI Worldwide. "ACI's Omni-Commerce service simplifies merchants' needs to serve customers in their modern omni-commerce buying journeys, taking payments in-store and from many digital touchpoints."

