ACI Worldwide And EBANX Drive Local Credit Card Usage And Alternative Payment Methods For Global ECommerce Businesses In Latin America

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a partnership with EBANX, a provider of payment and financial solutions for global organizations expanding in Latin America. With the ACI Secure eCommerce solution, EBANX will initially offer local credit card payments, installments and alternative payment methods for the Latin American market. This collaboration will enable the acceptance of the most relevant payment methods across Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

Founded in Brazil in 2012, EBANX has helped more than 1,000 merchants in the retail, travel, and digital goods and subscription sectors - such as AliExpress and Xsolla - expand in Latin America by offering local payment methods for consumers. EBANX provides local payment methods for businesses that are based outside the region, so they can charge consumers in their local currency and process consumer credit, debit cards and alternative payment methods locally. With the ACI Secure eCommerce solution, EBANX can provide ACI's global merchants that are planning to expand in Latin America the ability to quickly accept new local payment methods and deliver a fast, seamless and secure customer experience for all payment types across the region.

"Our goal is to enable global businesses to thrive in Latin America and partnering with ACI brings us closer to accomplishing that," said Henrik Nilsmo, chief commercial officer, EBANX. "As more Latin American consumers gain access to the internet, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the region is seeing a sharp rise in digitization and online shopping, making it a key market for many global eCommerce businesses. However, navigating the complexities that come with offering local payment methods is challenging for these businesses and simplifying the process for them is our central focus. ACI's global footprint and its support for more than 200 payment endpoints makes it the right partner for us."

"Many of our customers include global organizations that are both launching and expanding in Latin America. As the pandemic continues to drive consumers online, our customers expect this trend to continue," said Mandy Killam, executive vice president and growth markets leader, ACI Worldwide. "This alliance with EBANX will allow new and existing ACI customers to expand and drive revenue within and across borders as eCommerce becomes the norm for a majority of consumers."

The ACI Secure eCommerce solution is an integrated payments gateway and fraud management solution that gives merchants access to an extensive global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions. It is built using a flexible, cloud-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration and is simply designed to support business success in the growing eCommerce market.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises, through the public cloud or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience.

