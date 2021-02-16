ACI Worldwide And Auriga Partner To Launch Next-Generation ATM Acquiring And Self-Service Banking Platform

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , today announced a partnership with Auriga, a market leader for omni-channel banking and payment systems. The companies will launch a next-generation ATM and self-service banking platform aimed at improving the omni-channel banking experience for consumers globally.

Under this partnership, ACI's Enterprise Payments Platform—an industry leading platform that helps banks manage new payment types, standards and regulations to enable digital transformation—will integrate with Auriga's omni-channel banking solution, WinWebServer (WWS). This will provide banks with the next-generation self-service banking that merges physical and digital channels in a highly secure, modernized technology platform. The joint solution, available alongside ACI's continued support for traditional ATM technologies, will provide improved customer service through the integration of ATM with mobile and internet self-service banking capabilities. It will enable banks to define an integrated channel strategy, optimizing and transforming their branch and ATM estates.

"The pandemic has changed, among other things, the way consumers bank. It has also accelerated the digital transformation journey for banks—ensuring accessibility to banking services around the world," said Jeremy Wilmot, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. "ACI's partnership with Auriga will deliver more self-service banking options for consumers that will drive the digital banking experience forward. A digital-first company with a strong reputation in omni-channel banking, Auriga's partnership with ACI will help meet the growing global demand for next-generation ATM capabilities."

"Today's consumers use a wide range of channels to access banking services, switching from one device to another continuously. Increasingly, they demand cash and non-cash services at their convenience, 24 x 7. ATM technology has too often been an obstacle to meeting these changing demands. ATM owners must adapt to meet these needs through the advancement of the ATM infrastructure by converging physical and digital services for a consistent consumer experience. Our partnership with ACI will not only deliver optimal self-service banking offerings across channels, but will also expand our global footprint," said Vincenzo Fiore, CEO, Auriga. "In addition, our solution offers centralized ATM security operations on a single platform, ensuring minimal impact on device performance."

The ACI Enterprise Payments Platform enables banks, processors, national infrastructures and fintechs to rapidly respond to shifting trends, regulatory mandates and new competition across all lines of business and payment types.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005386/en/