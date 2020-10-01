ACI Mechanical And HVAC Sales Announce New Partnership With TempMaster®

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announced today their partnership with TempMaster ®, a broad line of commercial HVAC Rooftops. This new relationship will cover all ACI Mechanical territories in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, Portland, Oregon, and Northern Idaho.

"The TempMaster ®team is excited to work with ACI Mechanical. Their dedication to commercial applied markets gives us a partner ready to implement our expanded line of rooftops and controls," said Eric Evenson, Regional Sales Manager at Johnson Controls. TempMaster ®offers rooftops from 3 to 150 tons, DOAS rooftops up to 18,000 CFM, heat pumps, split systems, and more.

"Our customers wanted more from us, and the applied product offering from TempMaster ® really meets those needs," said Rick Schnarr, VP of Applied Product Sales at ACI. "The energy codes in the Pacific Northwest lend themselves to high performance, variable capacity equipment. TempMaster ® has what we need to meet these stringent codes".

About TempMaster ®Johnson Controls Inc. is pleased to highlight the TempMaster line of heating and cooling systems, now available exclusively through our independent sales network. The TempMaster ® line leverages over 125 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise to design, engineer, and assemble reliable and energy-efficient systems, in the United States by Johnson Controls Inc.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC SalesACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including TempMaster ® ,Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, and many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

