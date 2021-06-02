ACI And Price Industries Team Up To Discuss Their Basis Of Design Commitment

SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales has recently teamed up with HVAC industry leader, Price Industries, to release a new video focused on how their partnership benefits Pacific Northwest engineers in identifying smart HVAC solutions for state and local energy codes.

As Brian Wolford, Vice President of Engineering at ACI, and Keith Glasch, President of ACI, outline in the video short, Price Industries' basis of design is a cornerstone to constructing workable solutions to address each buildings unique heating, ventilation, and air conditioning requirements.

"We were honored to team up with Price Industries to share our pride in bringing their products to market," says Keith Glasch. "Because we share their bold, forward-thinking approach and excitement in introducing new, innovative products MEP engineers can count on."

Product performance an integral part of the equation, which is why ACI chooses to represent Price Industries in the market. The investments by Price Industries in laboratories to test products and ensure their performance in unparalleled.

"Price Industries is recognized as a leader in the advancement of HVAC solutions because they are invested in every aspect of research and development," explains Brian Wolford. "This commitment to R&D leads to forward thinking products that meet and exceed the demands of our local codes."

The video serves to illustrate how their shared interest in transparency benefits local engineers and the construction industry at large. Together, ACI and Price Industries share a depth of knowledge, a commitment to quality, and a level of integrity that transcends industry standards and instills trust among their devoted clientele.

To view the video, go to: https://vimeo.com/548716507

As the exclusive supplier of Price Industries in the Great Northwest, ACI is an invested partner and ally working with local leaders who count on precision products that strengthen their ability to deliver innovative, energy efficient HVAC solutions to office towers, apartment complexes, medical units, theaters, shopping malls, universities, and government buildings throughout Northern Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

