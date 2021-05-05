Achilles Therapeutics To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

