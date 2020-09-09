Achilles New Jersey's Hope & Possibility Race Goes Virtual

Registration still available for Sunday, with distances of 3.1, 4 and 12.1 miles available

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achilles New Jersey and U-Haul® are challenging New Jerseyans to get active while supporting a great cause this weekend as the annual Hope & Possibility® Race goes virtual for the first time.

Seasoned athletes, morning strollers and even the customary couch potato can join together for a virtual 4-miler that participants can run, jog or walk on Sept. 13.

There is also the Dog Day 5K version of the Hope & Possibility, with 3.1 miles intended to be covered with your four-legged friend, who gets a dog-tag medal and a neck scarf.

Register: Achilles New Jersey Hope & Possibility (4 or 3.1 miles)

For the ambitious weekend warrior, there is the U-Haul Keep It Moving Challenge offered by the race's title sponsor. This option invites participants to cover the distances of three Achilles races: the 5K virtual race on Sept. 11 in Connecticut; the 5-miler virtual race on Sept. 12 in Nashville; and the 4-miler virtual race on Sept. 13 in New Jersey.

This triple challenge totals 12.1 miles and can be spread across Friday-Sunday - or conquered in one day. A swag bag with a neck gaiter, medals and certificate is included with this registration.

Register: U-Haul Keep It Moving Challenge (12.1 miles)

Worthy Cause

By registering for any of the events, participants will be supporting their local chapter of Achilles International, a non-profit organization that pairs athletes with disabilities alongside able-bodied athletes (i.e. guides) so that all can compete in competitions. In Achilles, athletes with disabilities walk, run and roll (wheelchair, handcycle, etc.) their way to personal success and healthy, active lifestyles.

"Achilles International is grounded in the power of collective action, community support and personal achievement," stated Emily Glasser, President and CEO of Achilles International. "Achilles is proud to partner with U-Haul, a company whose commitment to supporting the lives of all Americans, especially those of our nation's heroes, is unmatched."

As this is a virtual race, participants may choose their own personal course route that equals the distance of their event.

Corporate Support

U-Haul has been a sponsor of Hope & Possibility events for nearly two decades. The signature event of Achilles has expanded through the years and is considered the world's largest race that embraces people with disabilities.

U-Haul has also been a longstanding supporter of the Achilles Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans, a program launched in 2004 to address the specific needs of wounded U.S. military members. Some 10-20 Freedom Team members are committed to compete in the U-Haul Keep It Moving Challenge this weekend.

Founded by a WWII-era Navy veteran and his wife 75 years ago, U-Haul emphasizes recruiting and hiring veterans, and was recently named to the "Best for Vets 2020: Employers" list released by The Military Times. Find careers at U-Haul by visiting uhauljobs.com.

About Achilles International

Achilles International is a global organization serving 25,000 athletes with disabilities in over 48 chapters in 24 countries. In the U.S., there are 27 chapters in 19 states. Achilles athletes have disabilities that include amputations, paralysis, traumatic brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism and visual impairment. Since 1983, Achilles International has played a powerful role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, as well as providing life-changing opportunities for achievement. achillesinternational.org

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. uhaul.com

