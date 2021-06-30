Achieve Work-Life Balance As Cat Parent With Pluto Square

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies have implemented the WFH (Work From Home) set-up due to the pandemic, and pet owners now have more time with their furry friends.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies have implemented the WFH (Work From Home) set-up due to the pandemic, and pet owners now have more time with their furry friends. Owning a feline brings a certain sense of bliss for owners; there are many science-backed benefits of being a cat parent, and this should be a mutualistic relationship between owner and pet. The folks over at PLUTO share some tips on how to keep cats happy while their owners are preoccupied with work.

Set a pomodoro timer

Experts recommend at least twenty minutes of playtime a day for adult cats to ensure feline friends don't feel neglected and it also develops the bond between the owner & pet. Setting a pomodoro timer is an effective way to implement the dedicated playtime into the workflow.

Give them some space

Humans need space and cats do too. Felines need a place where they can relax and rest while they anticipate the break. Pets will most likely stay in their place & won't pop up unexpectedly during important Zoom calls.

Keep them occupied while preoccupied

Get them some toys they can entertain themselves with. It is a worthy investment as this may prevent them from damaging the furniture with their scratches or exploring their curiosity where it isn't supposed to be. Cats get bored too.

It's time for a new ringtone

Still on the default alarm ringtone of a mobile device? Rude awakenings may be experienced because of the sharp tone. Do yourself and the feline a favor and switch to a notification bell that is more zen, which prevents the owner and feline from activating quick reflexes that result in an unfortunate mishap.

Keep the litter box clean

No one appreciates a grimy restroom, and cats feel the same about their litter boxes. Cleaning up the litter box regularly is essential and prevents any infections or damage to their internal organs. Make sure to scoop often and maintain the cleanliness of their litter space.

Pluto Square makes it simple for cat owners to upkeep their litter boxes. Pet parents can cross a task off their to-do list as all the scooping is done automatically. Pluto Square features an industry-first stepper and canopy, weight and safety sensors, and a sieve & drop for ultimate odor control. It also features an iOS and Android app to monitor cats' habits and comes in an IKEA-worthy build with five color variants.

Feature Highlights

Square shape

Open-type entrance

Whisper quiet cleaning

Anti-splash stepper

Anti-dust canopy

Once a week litter change

PLUTO SABRE add-on

Available in five colors: Persian Gray, Jurassic Mint, Salmon Pink, Mustard Yellow, and Camel Beige.

Pluto Square will be available for pre-order via Kickstarter and early backers will get this at a limited discounted rate of $189.

For more product information, please contact lucie@rainfactory.com or visit www.plutosquare.com. The press kit is available here.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, lucie@rainfactory.com

