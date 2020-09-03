Achieve Life Sciences To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16 th

John Bencich , Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will present a virtual corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16 th at 3:30 PM ET . A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Achieve's website following the conference.

, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will present a virtual corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on th at . A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Achieve's website following the conference. Lake Street Capital Markets 4 th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on Thursday, September 17 th

Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2020 Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, to be held virtually on Thursday, September 17 th, 2020. This conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 50 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Achieve management, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About Achieve and CytisiniclineTobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for more than eight million deaths annually worldwide. 1 It is estimated that 28.7% of cancer deaths in the U.S. are attributable to cigarette smoking. 2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

Investor Relations Contact Jason Wong jwong@bplifescience.com (415) 375-3340 ext. 4

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017 2 Annals of Epidemiology, Volume 25, Issue 3, 179 - 182.e1

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achieve-life-sciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301123636.html

SOURCE Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.