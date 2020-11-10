ACGME Honors Graduate Medical Education Community With Annual Awards

26 Individuals and Teams to be Recognized for Innovation at Annual Educational Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) announced 26 awardees for 2021, recognizing remarkable achievements from a diverse group of graduate medical education (GME) professionals. The recipients will be featured in an Awards Hall at the virtual ACGME Annual Educational Conference February 24-26, 2021.

These honorees represent the best of GME, and the ACGME is pleased to celebrate their contributions to the field.

"These talented honorees represent the best of GME, and the ACGME is pleased to celebrate their contributions to the field. Their commitment to health care and education will have a lasting impact into the future, and it is especially rewarding to recognize their success during these challenging times," said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, president and chief executive officer, ACGME.

The following awards were given:

The John C. Gienapp Distinguished Service Award, established in 1999 in recognition of John C. Gienapp , PhD who served as ACGME Executive Director for 19 years, honors individuals who have dedicated themselves to GME and made outstanding contributions to the enhancement of residency education and ACGME accreditation activities. This year's award was presented to:

Henry J. Schultz, MD, MACP Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award, recognizing designated institutional officials

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, recognizing program directors

The David C. Leach Award, recognizing residents and fellows

Award, recognizing residents and fellows The GME Institutional Coordinator Award, recognizing institutional coordinators

The Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award, recognizing program coordinators

Learn more about the ACGME Awards. Joint awards are selected separately and will be announced in early 2021, along with the ACGME's inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

