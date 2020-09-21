ACG Security Solutions Now Offering Mobile Solar Towers

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over fifty years in the security industry, ACG Security Solutions is equipped to lead, not only in video surveillance and thermal imaging, but now offers mobile solar towers with the same passion and mind for...

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over fifty years in the security industry, ACG Security Solutions is equipped to lead, not only in video surveillance and thermal imaging, but now offers mobile solar towers with the same passion and mind for safety. Whether you need temporary or permanent surveillance, ACG Security Solutions will keep your area secure. Solar security towers ensure your site not only has powerfully bright lights, but a state-of-the-art security system as well. Survey your site anywhere, any time from your phone or computer. This technology will catch thieves in the act with store footage, offer surveillance on a construction project with time-lapse video, or simply check in on your guests to make sure your facility is running smoothly. It's all just a call away with ACG's mobile security towers.

ACG sets themselves apart by minimizing risk to your property by offering top quality products and service. This service was created to give peace-of-mind to commercial markets, including data centers, lottery facilities, airports, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, metro, retail, and enterprise.

Mobile Solar Towers is an emerging sector of ACG providing around the clock views of any property, anywhere. These towers are engineered to be the highest quality, most convenient, and most affordable security solution on the market. In addition, these towers have the unique ability to retrofit any analytical, thermal, or multi sensor camera allowing powerful night vision, intruder detection, and intelligent recording.

In addition to mobile solar towers, ACG Security Solutions offers a full suite of security programs:

Thermal Imaging: Provides the best perimeter protection available and only takes a fraction of the number of cameras required for coverage and reduced maintenance costs. Perfect for industrial properties containing electric motors, generators, and fire hazards. Video Surveillance: Ensure early detection in practically any environment including those with limited vision, can be placed where they are needed for maximum protection. Surveillance Drones: ACG offers surveillance drones from the largest manufacturers in the world including DJI,YUNEEC, UVIFY, HUBSAN, and PARROT. This makes ACG a reliable one stop shop for your security needs.

For more information about the new ACG Security Solutions: drone surveillance, please visit: https://www.acgss.com

ABOUT ACG Security Solutions: ACG Security Solutions, with a combined fifty years in service, is a commercial security company with locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Saint Louis, and Los Angeles. ACG specializes in helping commercial clients protect their property efficiently and at low risk.

