Aceyus Named Winner Of 2021 Excellence In Customer Service Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus Inc., a leading provider of customer experience solutions specializing in enterprise-level data management and reporting, is proud to announce its latest achievement in winning the Business Intelligence Group: Excellence in Customer Service Award. The company was recognized in the Transformation of the Year category for displaying innovation and commitment in supporting its own customers and developing new tools for customer success.

The Business Intelligence Group named 78 companies, executives, and products as winners of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This awards program recognizes those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service.

"I would like to congratulate the team on this recent achievement and also for their hard work during these unprecedented times," said Tim Eyre, CMO at Aceyus. "We look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that lead the way in customer service and innovation that demonstrates our strong commitment to customer excellence. It is an absolute honor to receive this acknowledgment and is reassurance that we're moving our company in the right direction."

This year's program recognizes the organizations, people, and products that are improving how customers connect with companies. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About AceyusAceyus, Inc. specializes in data management and transformation with roots centered in the contact center. Through data integrations and standardization, Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many other innovative companies including T-Mobile, Marriott, Wells Fargo, and many government agencies. Founded in 2002, Aceyus operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Aurora, IL, and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.aceyus.com/

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

