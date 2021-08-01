Acetone Market: Impact And Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities And New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Acetone's sourcing strategy.

Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats? The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers..

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.. What is the expected price change in the market? The Acetone Market prices will increase by 2%-4% during 2020-2024.

The Acetone Market prices will increase by 2%-4% during 2020-2024. Who are the key vendors in Acetone Market? INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers? Spot pricing and Volume-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Acetone Market.

Spot pricing and Volume-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Acetone Market. What will be incremental spending in Acetone? During 2020-2024, the Acetone market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3 .2 Billion.

During 2020-2024, the Acetone market will register an incremental spend of about .2 Billion. What is the expected CAGR of the Acetone Market?The Acetone will grow at a CAGR of about 8.95% during 2020-2024.

Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Acetone Market:

http://www.spendedge.com/report/acetone-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis : The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.

The synthetic resins will grow at a during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand. Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report : The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The plastic bags and pouches, prices will during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

The market's top pricing models

What are the factors driving the price changes?

Changing price forecasts

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acetone-market-impact-and-recovery-report--evolving-opportunities-and-new-market-possibilities-post-pandemic-spendedge-301345438.html

SOURCE SpendEdge