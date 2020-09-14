Acerus Announces Addition Of US Commercial Leader

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the "Company" or "Acerus") (TSX:ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that Kevin Hickey has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, US Commercial. Mr. Hickey will become a member of Acerus' Senior Leadership Team.

"I am very pleased to announce that Kevin is joining the Company in this important new role as we strengthen our commercial expertise to focus on the growth of NATESTO® in the US," said Ed Gudaitis, President and CEO of Acerus. "Kevin has a proven track record of commercial leadership in the US, with over 15 years of experience overseeing multiple product launches, optimizing commercial execution, and guiding cross functional teams. We look forward to his commercial leadership across our US business and strategic insights on our business development initiatives."

Prior to joining Acerus, Mr. Hickey was Sr. Director of Marketing, Sleep Medicine, for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report. In this role, he was responsible for the successful US launch of SUNOSI®, overseeing all disease awareness and branded efforts for Jazz' first retail pharmaceutical launch. Prior to Jazz, Kevin was Vice President, Commercial Operations for Syneos Health (SYNH) - Get Report where he designed, developed and managed the commercial infrastructure for Syneos Health start-up client, Gemini Labs (now subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals), driving significant market share growth for their hypothyroidism product, UNITHROID®. Kevin has also held multiple commercial leadership roles at GE Healthcare (GE) - Get Report and Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) - Get Report.

Mr. Hickey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and sits on multiple pharmaceutical executive advisory panels.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men's health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus' shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. In particular, these assumptions include but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect our business plan and that of our suppliers, the COVID-19 pandemic will not last many months and health care professionals will be available to hear about our products and to continue education programs related to them. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 3, 2020 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005203/en/