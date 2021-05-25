ACELYRIN Appoints Paul M. Peloso, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced it has appointed Paul M. Peloso, MD, as the Company's first chief medical officer.

Dr. Peloso brings nearly two decades of experience leading clinical strategy and regulatory filings for multiple therapeutics resulting in market approval. He will be responsible for global clinical development.

"I am excited to have Paul join our team. He is well known to us, and is a seasoned drug developer, talented pharmaceutical executive, and dedicated physician who brings a breadth of successful experience across all phases of clinical development - from the interface of discovery with first-in-human trials, through Phase 2 dose-range finding studies, Phase 3 pivotal trials, and post-market lifecycle optimization," said Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of ACELYRIN.

"This background, when combined with Paul's extensive global regulatory experience ranging from rare disease drug development to large outcomes studies, will greatly complement our team as we execute on our strategy to bring promising new medicines to patients sooner," Dr. Lin added.

"ACELYRIN's founders have proven track records of building successful organizations and developing therapeutics that significantly improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases. I'm thrilled to apply my clinical and drug development experience toward building this innovative biopharma company to bring new, life-changing treatment options to patients with serious diseases," said Dr. Peloso.

Dr. Peloso joins ACELYRIN from Horizon Therapeutics, where he was vice president and therapeutic area head for rheumatology. Previously, Dr. Peloso served as Group Medical Director at Abbvie. Before that, he was Group Medical Director, Clinical Development at Merck. His experiences have included biologics, small molecules, and medical devices.

Dr. Peloso's extensive global regulatory experience includes his key role in securing approvals for ORILISSA ® (elagolix), ILUMYA ™ (tildrakizumab), Arcoxia ® (etoricoxib), and Enbrel ® (etanercept). During his 17-year career, he has achieved successful filings across a broad range of therapeutic areas leading to approvals across global regions including the Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Asia, and Latin America.

Dr. Peloso trained in rheumatology and epidemiology at the University of Calgary and the University of Toronto, respectively, after receiving an MD degree from the University of Calgary. He was in academic practice in rheumatology in Canada and the U.S. before joining industry. He also holds two bachelor's degrees (biochemistry and sociology) from McMaster University.

About ACELYRINACELYRIN, INC. is a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. With an initial focus on immunology, ACELYRIN is building a long-term, sustainable biopharma with a pipeline that has the potential to be truly meaningful to patients with serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelyrin-appoints-paul-m-peloso-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301298202.html

SOURCE ACELYRIN